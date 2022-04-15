Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $186.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.18.

