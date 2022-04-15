Financial Contrast: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rover Group N/A -30.89% -7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.18 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 9.47 -$64.05 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Rover Group beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

