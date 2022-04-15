Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.50. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

