Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 1.6%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.75). Approximately 10,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 88,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider David Thompson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($20,706.28).

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

