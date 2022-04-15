FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 320.1% in March

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

