First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $86.00. The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 4815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

