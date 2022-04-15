First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 162,416 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

