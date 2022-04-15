First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.