First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

