First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

