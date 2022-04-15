First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of AG opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -711.64 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -149.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

