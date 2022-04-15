First National Trust Co Acquires 11,035 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of PLTR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

