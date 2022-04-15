First National Trust Co Acquires Shares of 19,699 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.