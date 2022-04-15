First National Trust Co Buys 1,598 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

IWV opened at $254.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.34. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $238.14 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

