First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

