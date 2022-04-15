First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $261.48 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

