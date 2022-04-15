First National Trust Co Has $442,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

