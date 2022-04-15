First National Trust Co Has $893,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after acquiring an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $465.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

