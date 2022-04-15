First National Trust Co Invests $202,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.