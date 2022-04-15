First National Trust Co Invests $216,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 1,820,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

