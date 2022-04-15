First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

