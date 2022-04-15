First National Trust Co Purchases 2,085 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.91 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

