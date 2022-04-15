First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,945 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

