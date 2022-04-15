First National Trust Co Sells 110,901 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 110,901 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 512,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,651,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,356,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.