First National Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

