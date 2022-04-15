First National Trust Co Sells 2,051 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.