First National Trust Co Sells 305 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
IVW stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
