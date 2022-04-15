First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.53.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.