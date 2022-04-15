First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
FRC traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.53.
First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.