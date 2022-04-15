First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,987 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

