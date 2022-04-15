First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after buying an additional 266,987 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.53.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

