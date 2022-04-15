First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000.

NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 3,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

