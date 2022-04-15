First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 131,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,706% from the average session volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

Featured Stories

