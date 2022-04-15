First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

FMB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 413,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,771. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

