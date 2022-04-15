First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 20,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

