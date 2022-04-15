First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 20,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
