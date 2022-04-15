First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 337,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

