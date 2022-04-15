First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

