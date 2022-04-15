First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 5,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The company has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

