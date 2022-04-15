FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

