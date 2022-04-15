Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

