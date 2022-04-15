Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,444 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 625.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $108.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.