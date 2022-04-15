Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 12,812 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

CPF opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $734.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

