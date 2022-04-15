Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $264.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

