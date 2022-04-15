Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.