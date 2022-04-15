Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

