Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

