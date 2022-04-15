Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,183 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

