Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.41. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.