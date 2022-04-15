Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

