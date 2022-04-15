Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
FIVE traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
