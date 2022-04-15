Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

FIVE traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

