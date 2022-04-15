Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 2206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

FBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

